Juelz, What’s Good? The Internet Is Roasting Santana For Dip-Setting After TSA Found A Gun In His Luggage

Global Grind
In Conversation With The Diplomats - The Making Of 'Diplomatic Immunity'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Juelz Santana is making is headlines for the first time in years, but it’s not for new music.

On Friday, the Harlemite fled from a Newark Airport after he was caught trying to get a gun through security. TSA found a loaded .38-caliber handgun along with an ID for Santana, whose real name is LaRon James.

Sources say Juelz may have jumped into a cab after fleeing the scene.

Authorities are reportedly still searching for the rapper, who lives in New Jersey. Folks on social media had a field day with the news:

 

No chill.

Juelz people haven’t responded to reports.

 

 

