Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Althea Eaton Won’t Be Charged For Smacking Benzino

Recently, former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Althea Eaton was arrested for smacking her baby daddy, Benzino. However, she won’t be getting charged.

You may remember when Althea thought it was a bright idea to go upside Benzino’s head when the cops were around, and she was promptly arrested for her struggle back in February.

TMZ reports that the City Attorney’s Office passed on charging her with misdemeanor battery because Zino suffered no actual injuries.

Probably more importantly, Benzino refused to press charges.

