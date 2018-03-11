News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tragic: Lightening Strikes Church In Rwanda, Killing 16

140 were injured after a church in the Nyaruguru district in the Southern Province was struck on Saturday.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Cross and Clear Sky

Source: Paul Vozdic / Getty

This is the second time this weekend that lightening has killed multiple people.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos