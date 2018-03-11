Tragic: Lightening Strikes Church In Rwanda, Killing 16

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Source: Paul Vozdic / Getty
This is the second time this weekend that lightening has killed multiple people.
At least 16 dead as lightning strikes church in Rwanda https://t.co/8JqIYZWIOc #Nyaruguru pic.twitter.com/LhO8QjjJbj
— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 11, 2018
At least 16 dead as lightning strikes church in Rwanda https://t.co/8JqIYZWIOc #Nyaruguru pic.twitter.com/LhO8QjjJbj
— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 11, 2018
“Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,” he said.According to the Mayor, a similar accident took place on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one of them.
— The Cerebral Lemon (@cerebrallemon) March 11, 2018
“Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,” he said.According to the Mayor, a similar accident took place on Friday when lightning struck a group of 18 students, killing one of them.
— The Cerebral Lemon (@cerebrallemon) March 11, 2018