Mans Not Hurt: Getting Brutally Stabbed In The Back Didn’t Stop This Man From Getting His Party On

Imagine being at a party with friends and going to get a drink at the bar, when all of a sudden, someone rams a knife in your back, right in between your shoulder blades. Nine times out of ten, you won’t continue on partying — but for one Brazilian man, the show still went on.

Sounds like my life RT @ladbible: Man gets stabbed in the back but carries on partying anyway. https://t.co/M01nL5xwXT pic.twitter.com/6aVkh9IajH — Delorean (@iAmDelorean) March 12, 2018

Twenty-two-year-old Elionardo Nascimen was literally stabbed in the back at the bar and says he has no idea who was behind the brutal attack, telling reporters, “I didn’t even see him approach. I just felt a punch in my back which nearly knocked me off my feet. I was a bit confused as to what had just happened and when a friend took a look and told me I had a knife in my back, I couldn’t believe it.”

Surgeons say that Nascimen only survived because the knife miraculously failed to hit his major organs and missed his spinal column by centimeters. If that isn’t crazy enough for you, check out the actual footage of Nasicimen partying with the kitchen knife protruding from his back.

Turn down for what?

