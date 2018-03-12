Birdman & Lil Wayne Spotted Hanging Out Together [WATCH]

The strained relationship between Birdman and Lil Wayne seems to be on the mend if a recent spotting of the pair hanging out is to be believed. The feuding label bosses were seen together in Miami’s Club LIV and even exchanged a loving embrace.

A video from a smartphone uploaded by the good folks at The Shade Room show the pair taking in the scene from a VIP perch, and then grip each other up for what looks to be a sincere bro-hug. Birdman, who recently got engaged to R&B songstress Toni Braxton, has promised to finally unleash Weezy’s long-awaited Tha Carter V album so maybe this signals that it will finally see the light of day.

Check out the video below.

Photo: Getty

