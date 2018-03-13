Rae Sremmurd ft. Juicy J “Powerglide,” Curren$y “Game on Freeze,” & More | Daily Visuals 3.12.18

Just last year it seemed like Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” would play in the club forever and while the song has cooled off, the young duo looks to repeat its success.

In their clip to the Juicy J-featured “Powerglide,” the two-some take to an empty parking lot to do donuts in an American flag dripped Lambo while some young ladies turn up while sitting on 50-inch rims. Seriously how big was them wheels?

Speaking of turning up, Curren$y is all too familiar with that term and for his clip to “Game on Freeze,” Spitta “enhances” his mind while laying it down in the studio.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Trae Tha Truth, Gunna featuring Young Thug & Lil Baby, and more.

RAE SREMMURD FT. JUICY J – “POWERGLIDE”

CURREN$Y – “GAME ON FREEZE”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “WHAT ABOUT US”

GUNNA FT. YOUNG THUG & LIL BABY – “OH OKAY”

ROC MARCIANO FT. ACTION BRONSON – “THE SAUCE & CORNICHE”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA FT. SAUCE WALKA – “D.A.M.N”

ROSEWOOD BAPE – “MISS ME”

LA’BRITNEY FT. KASH DOLL – “ACTIN FUNNY”

STRO – “STEAL & ROB”

