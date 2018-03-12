Raw Deal: Stormy Daniels Says She’ll Pay Back Hush Money So She Can Speak On Trump Affair

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is an issue that the White House can’t seem to sweep under the rug, and a new twist in the matter could prove to be explosive if it carries through. Daniels says she’s willing to pay back the money she was given to stay mum about the affair with President Donald Trump just so she can share her side of the story without legal ramifications.

NBC News reports:

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is offering to give back the $130,000 she was paid for her silence so she can speak freely about President Donald Trump and release any text messages, photos and videos she might have.

The actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made the offer Monday in a letter to Trump’s private attorney Michael Cohen, who brokered a nondisclosure agreement with her shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

The letter is also being sent to Lawrence Rosen, an attorney who has identified himself as representing Cohen, and to EC LLC, a company Cohen formed in connection to the agreement and the payment made to Clifford in October 2016.

NBC has the letter, which was first published in full by the New York Times, in PDF form, and can be viewed here.

Naturally, the White House has no comment on the letter or matters related to Daniels.

Photo: WENN.com

