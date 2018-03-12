Let’s Get Ready To Rumble: Nintendo Announces 13 New Games For Switch In 2018

Nintendo is on top of the world right now. Their hybrid system the Nintendo Switch is currently the fastest selling console in US history according to Nintendo. In hopes to keep that wave going, the company announced 13 new games for the Switch coming in 2018 including fan favorite Super Smash Bros during their Nintendo Direct presentation.

Nintendo is not playing this year.

Switch owners have been holding onto hope that a new version of the popular fighting game will come to the console sooner than later. Their prayers were answered immediately when the announcement trailer appeared during the presentation.

The trailer opens up with the two characters from the popular game Splatoon in a head-to-head battle. The room goes dark and then is lit up by the Smash Bros logo on fire. We don’t get a come character list but we know the two Splatoon characters Mario and Link will be in the game. The rest of the characters remain in the shadow but you can assume Bowser, Toad, and other regulars are in the group. No exact date has confirmed for the game but it is coming this year.

Other noticeable titles announced for the Switch include South Park: The Fractured But Whole (April 24th), Dark Souls: Remastered (May 25th), Undertale (unknown), Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (May 18th), Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (May 18th), Mario Tennis Aces (June 22nd), Crash Bandicoot : N.Sane Trilogy (July 10th), Octopath Traveler (July 13th), Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (July 13th), Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion (Summer 2018), Okami HD (Summer 2018), Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (2018).

Start saving up those coins, Nintendo is in their bag this year. Lets not also forget about the LABO that is set to hit shelves in April. You can check out the entire presentation below.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty

