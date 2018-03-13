Big Sean Cancels All The Cheating Rumors

Over the last few days rumors have been swirling that Big Sean cheated on Jhene Aiko with former member of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger.

The rumor, according to TheJasminebrand.com was that the Sean Don and Nicole were spotted at a few Oscar afterparty events looking quite cozy and couple-like amongst the crowd.

With no photos, videos or proof, twitter began attacking the Detroit rapper, slandering him for infidelity.

Well Jhene has stepped in to defend her boo thang,

Big Sean meanwhile replied to a fan,

Welp, there you have it. Glad to see the two still going strong!

