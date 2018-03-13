Shuri Of ‘Black Panther’ Fame Gets Top Billing In Marvel Comics Reprint

Among the many standout moments in Marvel’s Black Panther film, the emergence of Letitia Wright as King T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri remains one of the most memorable. In the comics, Shuri will now get top billing in a reprint of a story arc where the brilliant scientist takes on the mantle of Wakanda’s Black Panther.

Marvel are rushing back to press a new printing of Reginald Hudlin and Ken Lashley’s Black Panther arc “The Deadliest of the Species,” but doing so under a new name: Shuri – The Deadliest of the Species.

The publisher sent out a notice to retailers this week of the new printing, with a tight window to place initial orders – they’re due by March 12. Subsequent orders can be placed for a chance to get any overprinting Marvel decides to do, but they are aiming to have this rebranded book on shelves by April 4.

The original run of the story arc occurred in 2009, which follows Shuri rising to take over her brother’s duties as the Black Panther after T’Challa is injured and rendered comatose. In the arc, Shuri takes on the vampiric villain Morlun.

Most outlets suggest that Shuri’s name being added to the former title is due to the character’s appeal in the film adaptation.

