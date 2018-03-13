Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives Bizarre ’60 Minutes’ Interview

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was further revealed when she gave a truly bizarre interview.

White House officials were alarmed by Betsy DeVos' struggle to answer basic questions about the nation's schools and failure to defend the administration's newly proposed school safety measures during TV interviews Sunday and Monday, according to sources https://t.co/T31aDMbSBY pic.twitter.com/Dwy6mIhWFd — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2018

The current White House is filled with individuals who have no idea or skillset to properly do the jobs they have been given, most of all #45 himself. However, as the White House revolving door continues, and current Trump administration employees leave on a regular basis, some still remain despite how unqualified they are—like Betsy DeVos. Reported by CNN, DeVos appeared on the latest episode of 60 Minutes for a sit-down interview that did a lot more harm than good and has the White House worried due to her inability to answer basic questions.

Via CNN:

White House officials were alarmed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ struggle to answer basic questions about the nation’s schools and failure to defend the administration’s newly proposed school safety measures during a tour of television interviews Sunday and Monday, according to two sources familiar with their reaction.

Though DeVos was sworn in to her Cabinet position 13 months ago, she stumbled her way through a pointed “60 Minutes” interview with CBS’ Lesley Stahl Sunday night and was unable to defend her belief that public schools can perform better when funding is diverted to the expansion of public charter schools and private school vouchers. At one point, she admitted she hasn’t “intentionally” visited underperforming schools.

“I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them,” DeVos said, as Stahl suggested that DeVos visit those underperforming schools. Things worsened as DeVos continued her cable television tour Monday morning. The White House released its proposals for school safety measures after a shooting in Florida killed 17 people. Part of the proposal includes a task force to examine ways to prevent future mass shootings, headed by DeVos. Though the proposals don’t include raising the age limit to purchase firearms from 18 to 21– as President Donald Trump once suggested — DeVos told Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s “Today” show that “everything is on the table.”

Like clockwork (and the way that all of the Trump administration prefer to respond to criticism) DeVos took to her Twitter account to blame her appearance on 60 Minutes to a bad editing job:

Here’s what we shared with @60Minutes, which of course they didn’t show you: Michigan, like much of the nation, isn’t doing well enough to prepare students. Scores are stagnant. Students need more options, and we must rethink our approach to education. pic.twitter.com/GJ0kdI2GPE — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) March 12, 2018

Also missing from @60Minutes: students at charter schools in Detroit are doing 2x better than their peers. The reforms are helping, but there’s so much more to do. We must help all students be better prepared for strong futures. https://t.co/nZ8iqHhLBd pic.twitter.com/xoiegl2VF1 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) March 12, 2018

Stay tuned for the next act in this circus that is unfortunately the U.S. White House.

