Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Khloe & Family [Photos]

As they approach parenthood together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate another joyous occasion with family — Tristan’s birthday.
The 33-year-old reality star at eight months pregnant took to Instagram to honor her bae’s 27th birthday.
They celebrated the NBA player’s 27th birthday with a private dinner at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. Check out the picks below:
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & EssexSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018Source:Getty 15 of 16
16. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018Source:Getty 16 of 16
