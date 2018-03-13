New Crime Laws Being Passed To Help Deter Crime

The number of deaths in Baltimore City was at an all-time high last year. Before they have the chance to grow this year, law makers are in the middle of doing something about it.

A bill that encompasses several crime fighting initiatives have been combined into one to help with solving the crime problem. Parts of the bill increases the sentencing for repeat offenders, a second offense for someone who commits a crime with a gun increases their time from 20 to 40 years. In addition, over $14 million dollars have been set aside for Baltimore’s “Safe Streets” program.

The bill has been passed in the Senate and now goes on to the House.

For more details on how a bill becomes a law, visit HERE!

