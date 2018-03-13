The DMV
Baltimore County Seeks New Trial In Korryn Gaines Lawsuit

Jury awards more than $37 million to family of woman killed by police after standoff that was partially broadcast on social media

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore County is seeking a new trial in the lawsuit brought by the family of Korryn Gaines, the Randallstown woman killed by police in 2016. The county also is asking a judge to reduce the $38 million award to the family, one of the largest ever against Baltimore-area police.

The post-trial motions were filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court in Towson on Monday.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. What are your thoughts? (@drejohnson1 @92QJamsBmore on Twitter & IG)

bjsoden Just the request for a new trial is a smack in the face for the family and the seriousness of a life. What’s the cost of losing a loved one? I don’t think any amount could fill that void.

trustingtheprocess 7.20 No amount of money will ever erase the hurt and pain that her children has to face for the rest of their lives smdh….

iam_ajguy Her family doesn’t deserve anything for her stupidity! She put her child’s life in danger. She knew right from wrong she knew by tempting law enforcement she would end up in the position she was in. Every video she posted was pure ignorance.

