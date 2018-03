Alex Smith will have a new target to throw to during this upcoming season. Washington is expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson to a five-year, $40 million deal. $20 million of the contract will be guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Richardson caught 44 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns last year, with a 16.0-yard average.

Richardson gives Washington a vertical presence along with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson.

