Wu-Tang Clan & StockX Team Up for C.R.E.A.M. Charity [PHOTOS]

A joint charity effort launched with the involvement of the Wu-Tang Clan and StockX will give nine lucky fans a chance to win some exclusive items directly from the Shaolin swordsmen. The C.R.E.A.M. (Charity Rules Everything Around Me) campaign kicked off Tuesday and runs until this Friday.

StockX, which bills itself as the “world’s first online stock market of things,” crafted this clever initial public offering campaign with proceeds directly benefiting the Wu-Tang Foundation. With a donation of just $10 dollars, fans gain an entry to win an assortment of items that were either previously owned or exclusively provided to StockX to bolster the campaign.

Among some of the prizes are Raekwon’s signed Polo Ralph Lauren Snow Beach hat and poncho that he wore in the “Can It Be All So Simple’ video. Method Man also has a signed pair of his adidas mid-level sneaker collaboration with Def Jam on the docket. And Ghostface Killa’s Wu-Wear hoodie, and Cherchez La Ghost hoodie, both signed, up are for grabs.

“Working with StockX makes perfect sense because they have been doing great work in the celebrity charity space for a while,” Oliver “Power” Grant, Co-Director, Wu-Tang Foundation, said via a press statement “A joint venture like this has the potential to positively expand the foundation’s efforts and reach in communities.”

To learn more about the Wu-Tang Clan and StockX C.R.E.A.M. fundraising collaboration, click here. Hit the flip for images of the IPO’s prizes.

Photo: StockX

