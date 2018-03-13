Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him To Kick People Out Of Fair Housing

There is one thing Ben Carson has proven in over a year of being the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He is a complete failure. Just last week, he told The New York Times that his position at HUD is harder than brain surgery, “There are more complexities here than in brain surgery.”

Now, Carson claims the bible is inspiring to do the terrible things he is doing at HUD — like attempting to kick low-income people off of housing. The “unapologetic” Christian told CBN.com, “There’s a verse in the Bible, Proverbs 29:18, that says, ‘without a vision the people perish,’ and I look around and see a lot of people who just are not thriving.” He also added, “Our new definition of success is not how many people we get in these programs, but how many people we get out of them in a self-sufficient, powerful way so that they become a driving force right here in our own country.”

Carson must think because he quotes the bible his words suddenly have compassion — no. His actions prove he is heartless when it comes to low-income people. What is his version of getting people “out” of programs like HUD? One would be a work requirement of 32 hours per week or you are kicked out on the street. The problem with these requirements? As Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said “Work requirements don’t lead to stable employment or a path out of poverty. Cutting housing benefits won’t create the jobs and opportunities needed to lift families out of poverty.”

In addition, how are low-income people expected to gain access to these jobs when Carson has been blocking an Obama-era rule, (supposed to go into effect on January 1, 2018), which allowed low-income people to afford housing in areas with better schools and access to jobs? Of course people want to work. Despite what Carson babbles, people aren’t “too comfortable” in poverty. If there are little to no jobs in your area — that aren’t a starvation wage — how are you supposed to survive? Furthermore, what if someone can’t find a 32-hour a week job, only a 20-hour a week job? Is that not enough for Carson’s bible quotes?

Carson needs to stop using his faith for his polices and beliefs that are far from Christ-like. If he is such an “unapologetic” Christian, how could he stand by a man who is in a scandal with a porn star named Stormy Daniels?

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Also On 93.9 WKYS: