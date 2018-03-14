Music
Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP) If You Can’t Afford ‘On The Run II’

Festivals galore.

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Obviously, we’d all love to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z back on tour together, but ticket prices are nearly a couple months of rent.

But don’t fret. You can still have a lit summer if you miss your chance to see OTR ll. Check these other lit shows that won’t have you feeling left out of the summer entertainment fun — and you may even get to see Jay and Bey at one of these if you play your cards right. *And no, Coachella isn’t on the list. If you can’t afford OTR tix, then, well — you know the rest.*

Pitchfork

Tanzania Education Trust Gala And Reception

When: July 20-22 Union Park, Chicago

Lineup: Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Chaka Khan

 

The Governors Ball 

Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub Second Anniversary Celebration With Travis Scott

When: June 1-3 2018, Randall’s Island, New York

Lineup: Travis Scott, Eminem, Jack White

Bonnaroo

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

When: June 7-10 Great Stage Park, Tennessee

Lineup: T-Pain, Eminem, Anderson.Paak, Khalid, Daniel Caesar

Lollapalooza

ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1

When: August 2-5 Grant Park, Chicago

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert

Afropunk

North Sea Jazz 2017 : Day Two

When: August 25-26 Brooklyn, New York

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous headliners include Solange and Lauryn Hill.

Made In America

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

When: September 2018 Philadelphia, PA

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup includes Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J. Cole,

 

