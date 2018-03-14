Jagged Edge Member Catches A Proper Fade After Putting Hands On Woman, Allegedly

Really, what more is there to say? Jagged Edge member Kyle Norman allegedly got blessed with a proper fade after he put hands on a woman.

By the looks of the clip below, he got mollywhopped by his own cousin, who seems to go about town while rocking a crown.

Allegedly, Kyle caught a 2-piece and a biscuit AND got arrested. Life comes at you so fast.

This is where we mention this is the same Kyle Norman who was arrested for making his fiancee swallow her engagement ring back in 2015.

Photo: Boom Atlanta

