D.A. Says It Won’t Fight Meek Mill’s Release On Bail

Meek Mill is one step closer to going home. The Philly D.A. reportedly won’t contest the Dreams & Nightmares rapper’s release on bail.

The D.A. filed docs Wednesday saying there’s a “strong showing of likelihood” that Meek’s conviction will be reversed due to a police corruption scandal in Philly. Prosecutors point out hundreds of previous convictions have already been overturned, and they think Meek will follow suit, shortly.

As a result, prosecutors see no reason for Meek to be held without bail. As we reported, Meek’s attorneys have filed several motions, including one for him to be released while the court decides whether to uphold the 2 to 4 year sentence he got from Judge Genece Brinkley.

A recent feature story in Rolling Stone on Meek, and various reports out of Philly, highlight how corrupt the police were in various cases. We’re talking drug dealers being robbed by cops and planted evidence, amongst other heinous offenses.

