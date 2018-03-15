Here’s Another Reason Canada’s Prime Minister Misses Obama

Canada’s Prime Minister Justine Trudeau probably woke up this morning thinking how much he misses President Barack Obama. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump boasted to his supporters about lying to Trudeau.
See Also: Canadian Prime Minister Calls Quebec Mosque Shooting ‘Terrorist Attack On Muslims’
Trump’s comments came during a 30-minute private fundraising speech to donors in Missouri, according to the Washington Post, which obtained an audio recording of the event. He told attendees how once in a meeting, the president insisted to the prime minister that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada—which is not true.
Trudeau probably longs for the days when he had a true ally in the White House. Obama and Trudeau met formally for the first time in 2015 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in the Philippines. Obama reportedly joked with Trudeau, who was just 43 at the time, about starting to dye his hair before it turned gray. They soon developed a “bromance” that Trudeau will never have with Trump.
During the meeting with Trump, the prime minister rejected the president’s claim about trade between the two countries. “He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’ ” Trump said, imitating Trudeau, whom the president described as a “nice guy, good-looking guy.”
No doubt, Trudeau was probably thinking to himself at the meeting that Trump is either lying or ignorant about information that he should know.
In his fundraising speech, Trump seemed to threaten South Korea that he would pull U.S. troops out of the country if he doesn’t get his way in trade negotiations. He also took shots at other allies, including Japan and the European Union.
Here’s a look back at the Obama—Trudeau years:
SEE ALSO:
Exposed! Ben Carson And His Wife Caught In A Lie About $31,000 Worth of Dining Room Furniture
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 44
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 44
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 44
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 44
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 44
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 44
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 44
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 44
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 44
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 44
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 44
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 44
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 44
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 44
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 44
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 44
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 44
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 44
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 44
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 44
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 44
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 44
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 44