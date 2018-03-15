Is Cardi B Really Pregnant? Rumors Say The Baby Is Due In July!

Is Cardi B really pregnant?

According to TMZ, not only is she pregnant but she will be close to 7 months pregnant with Offset’s kid when she takes the stage next month at Coachella, which means the due date appears to be the month of July.

As for the pregnancy part of this, TMZ, broke the story a few months back, when Cardi’s people reportedly told nightclub staffers that she was pregnant during Super Bowl weekend but Cardi and Offset denied it.

The couple have yet to respond to these latest rumors.

If Cardi B is indeed pregnant, TMZ adds that money could be a huge reason for her seeking to continue working. Reports say there could be up to $100,000 on the line every night of her tour with Bruno Mars and for her gig at Coachella.

This Story is Developing