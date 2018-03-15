Rihanna Slams Tone-Deaf Snapchat Game Ad That Suggested Slapping Her

Snapchat found itself in hot water after promoting an advertisement for a game that suggested violence against Rihanna while connecting the ad Chris Brown, who actually did carry out an assault on her. The Barbadian superstar caught wind of the now-deleted ad, slamming the social media company’s decision to let the tone-deaf message out to the public.

On Monday, Rihanna fired off a message via her Instagram page in where she clapped at the Snapchat team for letting the ad fly, given its strict advertisement policy that it flies around on its webpage.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!” She wrote on her Instagram Story. “You spent money to animate something that would bring intentional shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!” She finished the statement saying, “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away,” Rihanna wrote.

The ad caught the attention of fans and even made it across the timeline of Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Snapchat has apologized for the gaffe.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this. Thank you Brittany for calling this out. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 12, 2018

