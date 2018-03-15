Troll Excellence: Vince Staples Shuts Down GoFundMe To Get Him To Stop Rapping

Love him or hate him, Vince Staples and his quick-witted brand of humor is as notable as his rapping ability, and the Long Beach rapper once again proved why. After launching a GoFundMe campaign in order to have fans donate money so he could stop rapping, he canceled the campaign and instead plans to return the donations while also matching the funds to his local library.

The campaign was finally revealed to be part of a push to bring light to Staples’ latest single, “Get The F*ck Of My Dick,” and to also address recent complaints from fans that his live show and musical choices haven’t been up to their standards.

With serious conviction, Staples patiently asked fans to support the GoFundMe so that he could, in his words, “go the f*ck away forever. You will never hear from me again: no songs, no interviews, no nothing. If not, you can let me choose to do what the f*ck I want to do, when I want to do it.”

Via Twitter, Staples said he’ll refund the $2,022 that was raised and match it with a donation to the North Long Beach Michelle Obama Library.

Check out the tweets and the hilarious video pitch below.

Seeing as we clearly won’t reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am cancelling the gofundme and refunding all the little people with big voices. I expect to hear no further slander. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

I am also personally matching the donations made and donating the full amount to the Michelle Obama library of Norf Long Beach… in honor of you citch ass niggas. I love you all, good day. #gtfomd — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 15, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: