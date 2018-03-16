SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya Renee Taylor

In honor of Women’s History Month, HelloBeautiful has launched a weekly podcast where we sat down with women who are making change in real-time. We present the third of five episodes of the SpeakHER podcast.

This week host and HelloBeautiful staff writer, Charise Frazier, sits down with Sonya Renee Taylor, a world renown activist in the body positivity movement. Her book, “The Body Is Not An Apology,” discusses the layers of radical self-love, and how discrimination, social inequality, and injustice are manifestations of our inability to make peace with the body, our own and others.

Listen to episode 3 here:

