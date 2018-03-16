Black Republican Tim Scott Is Deaf, Dumb And Blind To Trump’s Racist Past

It must be nice to live in a world and be completely clueless to Trump’s racism. You would have to believe that the only person who could live in such insanity would be a person who is either never affected by racism or is too blinded because they have a full-time to job to lick Trump’s boots. The later would arguably be the case for the junior U.S. Senator for South Carolina, Tim Scott.

In case you forgot, here are Trump’s greatest hits of racism: housing discrimination lawsuits from the 1970s, the racist birther movement against Obama, the Muslim travel ban, the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989), saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay Z, Maxine Waters, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, etc.), but ignoring people like Eminem… just to name a few.

Tim Scott’s reaction? In an interview with Politico, he took the delusional road, with the reporter writing, “I am not unaware of the president’s past,’ he tell me. A long pause. ‘Do you think he’s a racist?’ I ask. Scott shakes his head. ‘I don’t. I don’t,’ he replies. ‘Is he racially insensitive? Yes. But is he a racist? No.’”

How is a 52-year-old man who attended Charleston Southern University and has been in government since 1985 not aware of his president’s history? Unlike Black Republicans like Mia Love, who called out Trump’s racism, Scott is saying anything to not upset his base. Politics over country for Scott.

