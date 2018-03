Rihanna clapped back at Snapchat’s little “Would You Rather” ad. Her clap back cost Snapchat $800 Million dollars.

Rih Rih’s clapback:

CNBC reports that after Rihanna posted her response on Snapchat’s rival platform Instagram, Snapchat shares dropped as much as 5 percent. Estimates vary on how much the app lost in market capitalization Thursday, but it appears to be somewhere in the range of $600 million to $1 billion.

