Could Drake Make An Appearance on Kanye West’s Next Album?

Kanye West is reportedly in Wyoming working hard on his next album and now it looks like Drake may be making an appearance on this new album due to some recent hint on social media.

According to TMZ, Drake’s personal photographer and videographer, Theo Skudra, shared footage on his Instagram story Thursday that looks exactly like the same place where Kanye’s staying in Wyoming.

Neither Drake or Kanye have publicly said anything about working on new music together. However, TMZ reports that Travis Scott, The Dream, NAS, Kid Cudi and others joined West on the trip for one massive collaboration, so it’s possible Drake is doing the sam thing now.

Either way, we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

