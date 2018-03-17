Let Happy Feet’s Dancing Bring Joy To Your Day!

They say when music hits you, you feel no pain — as long as you obey the vibe and dance!

Jamaican Choreographer “Happy Feet” did just that recently, and you should join in.

Currently on a European Tour, she made a stop in Italy.

While sightseeing in Roma, music started playing, and she pulled out some improvised moves.

Whatever you’re feeling this morning, we hope this video keeps a smile on your face, and have you trying a few dance moves.

Check out the Instagram post via 13th Street Promotions below.

Here’s a bonus video.

