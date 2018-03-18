Man Arrested After A Bomb Threat On The Roots And Ludacris SXSW Show

A man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a bomb threat during SXSW.

Booking photo of Trevor Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pEpE3lifVn — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018

Trevor Ingram, 26, was picked up by Austin police after allegedly e-mailing a bomb threat to a venue hosting a SXSW concert with The Roots and Ludacris. Budlight decided to cancel the show due to safety concerns.

“Due to a security concern, we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight’s event,” a rep for Bud Light shared via the company’s Twitter account. “Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority.”

Due to a security concern we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight's event. Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority. — Bud Light (@budlight) March 18, 2018

‘The Roots & Friends’ SXSW was set to feature Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Dermont Kennedy and Tank and the Bangas as well as the aforementioned Ludacris. The location, Fair Market, has prided itself on being able to transform into a “dive bar” type feel for concert-attendees and badge holders.

Statement regarding the Bud Light Fair Market event attached. pic.twitter.com/LWsd8sgaYT — Austin Texas (@austintexasgov) March 18, 2018

The news of the bomb threat comes less than a week after two men were killed by package bombs in Austin. Ingram has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony.

