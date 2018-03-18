Here Are The Names Of The Children Missing In D.C. Since Jan 1, 2018

Human-trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country and Atlanta is one of the cities leading the way. According to Georgia authorities, because Atlanta has the world’s busiest airport, it’s a prime target for Human-trafficking.

Act immediately if you believe your child is missing.

If your child is missing from home, search through:

Closets.

Piles of laundry.

In and under beds.

Inside large appliances.

Vehicles – including trunks.

Anywhere else that a child may crawl or hide.

When you call law enforcement:

Provide law enforcement with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

Request law enforcement authorities immediately enter your child’s name and identifying information into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File.

Here are the names of all the missing children in The DMV since January 1st, 2018.

Shania Howard Age: 13 Missing Since: 02/16/18*

Danielle Wilson Age: 14 Missing Since: 02/18/18*

Denzel Gibbs Age: 15 Missing Since: 02/18/18*

Makiy’a Tabbs Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/16/18*

Raven Chaney Age: 17 Missing Since: 02/23/18*

Deshawn Brown Age: 14 Missing Since: 02/24/18*

Shaquan Scott Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/24/18*

Kae’von Sutton Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/27/18*

Deandre Levy Age: 17 Missing Since: 02/27/18

Carlos Andrade Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/23/18*

Rayna Gross Age: 17 Missing Since: 02/24/18*

Emani Simmons Age: 17 Missing Since: 03/03/18*

Makaia Arrington Age: 17 Missing Since: 03/02/18*

Tierra Jones Age: 16 Missing Since: 03/09/18*

Vernon Penamon Age: 16 Missing Since: 03/10/18*

Janae Johnson Age: 14 Missing Since: 03/12/18*

Andrea Spencer Age: 14 Missing Since: 03/12/18*

Dominique Franklin Age: 14 Missing Since: 03/13/18*

Naseem Sharpe Age: 17 Missing Since: 03/12/18*

Jahnea Moore Age: 16Missing Since: 03/15/18

(*: Critical)

