National
Home > National

Here Are The Names Of The Children Missing In D.C. Since Jan 1, 2018

WOL News Desk
Leave a comment
Police take up position in front of the

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Human-trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country and Atlanta is one of the cities leading the way. According to Georgia authorities, because Atlanta has the world’s busiest airport, it’s a prime target for Human-trafficking.

Act immediately if you believe your child is missing.

If your child is missing from home, search through:

  • Closets.
  • Piles of laundry.
  • In and under beds.
  • Inside large appliances.
  • Vehicles – including trunks.
  • Anywhere else that a child may crawl or hide.

When you call law enforcement:

  • Provide law enforcement with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.
  • Request law enforcement authorities immediately enter your child’s name and identifying information into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File.

Here are the names of all the missing children in The DMV since January 1st, 2018.

Police take up position in front of the

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Shania Howard    Age: 13 Missing Since: 02/16/18*

Danielle Wilson    Age: 14 Missing Since: 02/18/18*

Denzel Gibbs    Age: 15 Missing Since: 02/18/18*

Makiy’a Tabbs    Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/16/18*

Raven Chaney    Age: 17 Missing Since: 02/23/18*

Deshawn Brown    Age: 14 Missing Since: 02/24/18*

Shaquan Scott    Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/24/18*

Kae’von Sutton    Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/27/18*

Deandre Levy    Age: 17 Missing Since: 02/27/18

Carlos Andrade    Age: 16 Missing Since: 02/23/18*

Rayna Gross    Age: 17 Missing Since: 02/24/18*

Emani Simmons    Age: 17 Missing Since: 03/03/18*

Makaia Arrington    Age: 17 Missing Since: 03/02/18*

Tierra Jones    Age: 16 Missing Since: 03/09/18*

Vernon Penamon    Age: 16 Missing Since: 03/10/18*

Janae Johnson    Age: 14 Missing Since: 03/12/18*

Andrea Spencer    Age: 14 Missing Since: 03/12/18*

Dominique Franklin    Age: 14 Missing Since: 03/13/18*

Naseem Sharpe    Age: 17 Missing Since: 03/12/18*

Jahnea Moore    Age: 16Missing Since: 03/15/18

(*: Critical)

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos