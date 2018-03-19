Police “Working Under The Belief” That Latest Explosion Is Part Of Trend

Two male patients with unknown injuries are being treated as Austin Police urge residents to avoid the area.

APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

According to NBC 5 in Austin, the injuries suffered by the male victims are serious but not life-threatening.

The bomb was reportedly triggered in a backpack, which has been cleared from the side of the road.

Initially believed to be 2 explosions, now is only 1 confirmed explosion on SW Austin.

2 male victims in their 20s w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/bB9gMkAw8s — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) March 19, 2018

Information on the victims has not yet been released.

Media has been ordered to leave the scene.

Local resident are being told to stay in their houses until agents knock on their door; they may not be done until 10 AM.

For more information on the trend of bombings in Austin, Texas, which so far have only targeted people of color, hit page two.

All The Victims Of The #AustinBombings Were People Of Color: https://t.co/4iJ3eADwjo — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) March 19, 2018

