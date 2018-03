Talk about doing it for the culture!

Migos pay homage to Soul Train along with Jamie Foxx, Drake and a small cameo by Lil Yachty !

All of the guys are committed and dedicated to their ’70s swag! Who can hate on these young men just living life, making the music they love all while paying homage to the culture!

Press play and let yo’ soulllllll glowww!!

