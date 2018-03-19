Entertainment
Trey Songz Turns Himself Into LAPD, Releases Statement

Dominique Da Diva
Trey Songz

Source: Mel D. Cole / Atlantic Records

Early this morning about 6am West Coast time, Trey Songz turned himself into the LAPD with his lawyer present, on those felony domestic violence charges. According to TMZ, the singer posted a $50,000 bond and was released about 2 hours later.

Mr. Steal Yo Girl is being accused of hitting Andrea Buera at a Hollywood Hills party during All-Star weekend back in February.  She says he was upset she was talking to another man.

Trey has mostly been silent about the accusations but released this statement.

 

