Trey Songz Arrested For Domestic Violence, Says He Is Being Falsely Accused

Trey Songz turned himself in this morning (March 19) to Los Angeles authorities to face a felony domestic violence charge. The R&B crooner maintains that he is innocent.

Reports TMZ:

The singer turned himself in, with his attorney Shawn Holley, for the alleged incident involving a woman he was out with in L.A. last month during NBA All-Star weekend. He was booked at 6 AM, and released shortly after 8 AM. He posted a $50,000 bond.

Songz is accused of hitting Andrea Buera at a Hollywood Hills party. She claims he was upset because she was talking to another man.

Right around the time he surrendered, Songz tweeted, “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

Peep Songz’ Twitter message(s) below. Let’s get both sides of the story, ASAP, shall we?

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

