BRUHNews: Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Woman In Arizona

With Uber contending with reports that the company is suffering billions of dollars in loss, it was banking on the success of a developing self-driving car program as it looked towards the future. However, those developments will surely be on hold after a woman in Tempe, Arizona was struck and killed by a driver-occupied autonomous vehicle.

Local outlet ABC 15 writes:

The Uber vehicle was reportedly headed northbound when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.

The woman, identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Tempe Police says the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and the vehicle operator, 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez, was also behind the wheel. No passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

An Uber spokesperson told ABC15 they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with authorities.

The incident is being reported as the first self-driving car death involving an individual not involved in the development of the technology across several other companies.

Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. https://t.co/cwTCVJjEuz — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) March 19, 2018

Uber has suspended all self-driving car testing at the moment, according to Mashable.

