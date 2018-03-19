Rick Ross Returns To Performing After Health Scare

After a much needed time-out Rick Ross is back to doing live shows. He graced a Las Vegas stage this weekend.

On Sunday, March 17 Renzel performed at The Light, a nightclub within the Mandalay Bay. This marks his first set since being hospitalized.

The Boss took the stage wearing a Gucci sweater, sweats, Jordans and his signature jewels. He seamlessly performed several songs from his lengthy catalog proving he has not lost a step. Rozay also led a “Free Meek Mill” chant reminding everyone in the house that the Philadelphia lyricist still needs their support.

Earlier this month he was rushed to a Miami hospital when he was allegedly found unresponsive and slobbering from the mouth. The MMG CEO reportedly suffered a heart attack and was placed on life support. After four days recuperating at the medical facility he returned home.

Photo: WENN.com

