Tuesday might be the first day of spring but if meteorologists are right, the D.C. area may see the most snow they’ve received in 2 years. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Most of the D.C. area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Before it’s done, the DMV could see 2 to 6 inches. Cumberland, Maryland, and Morgantown, West Virginia could see 8 inches or more.

