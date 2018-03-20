FOH: A Woman Was Told That Her Husband Is Way Too Fine For Her But She Wasn’t Having It

No matter how happy you are, there’s always a few haters in the bunch trying to steal your joy.
Body-positive Instagram Jenna Kutcher knows all about trolls coming for relationship. The “Goal Digger” podcast host recently shared of her and her husband, “Mr. 6-Pack”, on the beach living in wedded bliss and the comments came rolling in about how the curvy host is not attractive enough for her handsome fit hubby.
I vow to always travel the world with you and pack so much I have to sit on my suitcase and you pray TSA doesn’t open it. ✈️ I vow to be silly, to memorize each freckle on your face, to never take waking up next to you for granted, and to still grab your butt even when you’re old and wrinkly! 👴🏻 Double tap if that’s the kind of love you want! Photo: @janelle.sutton
She revealed that
But Kutcher’s beautiful message shut the haters down real quick:
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match (and when I haven’t showered in days.) 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Most of the folks hating on Kutcher’s relationship are probably single AF and unhappy with their lives. Do you sis.