Washington Adds Ex-Cowboy Orlando Scandrick

Washington is looking to Orlando Scandrick to bolster their defensive back corps. The ex-Cowboy signed a reported two-year deal worth up to $10 million to play here in D.C. Scandrick ask and was granted his release from Dallas Saturday making him an unrestricted free agent.

Injuries have plagued Orlando the last couple of years. He missed the 2015 season with a knee injury. He also dealt with a back injury last season.

In nine seasons with Dallas, Scandrick had 406 tackles, 63 passes defensed, 8 forced fumbles, 8 interceptions and 1 touchdown.

