Cardi B Says #MeToo Movement Hasn’t Included Video Vixens

Cardi B is speaking up for the voiceless. In this case, it’s video vixens who have been getting ignored by the #MeToo movement, per the Bronx rapper.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is on the new cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, and spoke up for the video stars.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f*ck,” Cardi told Cosmo. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

Cardi B is for the people.

She also addressed staying with Offset after catching him cheating.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she said, “like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. Bitch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Peep the full April 2018 Cosmo cover story right here. Meanwhile. Cardi is working on her debut album.

I haven’t been to New York in a MONTH!!I miss my my moms 😥Ya motherfuckers better love this album😤😤 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 20, 2018

Photo: Cosmopolitan

