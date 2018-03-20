Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By Making It Taste Like ‘Candy’ In The Street

He brings some hilarious moves to a Cameo song

Global Grind
Leave a comment
'Magic Mike XXL' Cast Surprise Audience at Screening

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty

What do you think? Are you buying what JuSFlyy is selling?

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos