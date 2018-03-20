What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has Found The Fountain Of Youth

If you’re a fan of 90’s pop culture, then you’ve seen Bianca Lawson on everything from shows like Sister, Sister to movies like Save The Last Dance.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Lawson, just know she’s very well connected in the game. Her dad is actor Richard Lawson, which makes her step mom Miss Tina Knowles, making her step sisters Beyoncé and Solange. Oh, and her great Uncle happens to be Motown founder Berry Gordy.

But it’s not her illustrious family that has us still intrigued with the Queen Sugar star after nearly 30 years in the game — it’s the fact that she still can book roles playing a teenager thanks to her youthful look.

Bianca Lawson is so blessed, she’s been playing a high schooler forever. That’s how young she can look — Queen (@Queenyxo__) January 19, 2018

The reigning queen of fictional high school turns 39 years old today and these photos of her from the late 90’s to the early 2000’s will make you want whatever she’s drinking:

1997

1999

2000

2001

2003



