Be Expo 2018 – What It Means To Be Unapologetic In Hip-Hop

We asked some of our panel members from our Hip-Hop 45 discussion at Be Expo Philly what it means to them to be ‘UNAPOLOGETIC’ in hip-hop!
Hip-Hop 45 discussed the impact of hip-hop on culture over the past 45 years with a panel ranging from entertainers, radio-executives, industry leaders, and more during Be Expo.
In the video above, we talked to Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, Chris ‘Play Martin’, and Grandmaster Caz about what being unapologetic in hip-hop means TO THEM!
Keep an eye out all week for more highlights from #BeExpoPhilly 2018 and tag us on social media with your pictures and videos!
Keep Up With 100.3 WRNB!
- Text RNB to 24042 for breaking news and contest alerts send directly to your phone!
- Sign Up To For Our 100.3 WRNB Newsletter: RnBPhilly:
- The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @rnbphilly
Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!
29 photos Launch gallery
Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!
1. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 1 of 29
2. Be Confident #BeExpoPhilly2 of 29
3. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 3 of 29
4. Be Unapologetic #BeExpoPhilly4 of 29
5. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 5 of 29
6. Karen Vaughn Backstage with AI!6 of 29
7. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 7 of 29
8. Be Inspired #BeExpoPhilly8 of 29
9. The Answer!9 of 29
10. Dyana and Al B!!!10 of 29
11. AI Shows LOVE To HIS CITY!!11 of 29
12. K Foxx's First #BeExpoPhilly!12 of 29
13. Hip-Hop 4513 of 29
14. #BlackGirlMagic14 of 29
15. Q + AI #BeExpoPhilly15 of 29
16. THE #QHMS SQUAD!!!16 of 29
17. Special Thanks To Wallo!17 of 29
18. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 18 of 29
19. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 19 of 29
20. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 20 of 29
21. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 21 of 29
22. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 22 of 29
23. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 23 of 29
24. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 24 of 29
25. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 25 of 29
26. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 26 of 29
27. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 27 of 29
28. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 28 of 29
29. Be Expo 2018Source:R1 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours