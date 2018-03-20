Be Expo 2018 – What It Means To Be Unapologetic In Hip-Hop

kysdc Staff | 03.20.18
We asked some of our panel members from our Hip-Hop 45 discussion at Be Expo Philly what it means to them to be ‘UNAPOLOGETIC’ in hip-hop!

Hip-Hop 45 discussed the impact of hip-hop on culture over the past 45 years with a panel ranging from entertainers, radio-executives, industry leaders, and more during Be Expo.

Be Expo

Source: @Photos_By_Stanton

In the video above, we talked to Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, Chris ‘Play Martin’, and Grandmaster Caz about what being unapologetic in hip-hop means TO THEM!

Keep an eye out all week for more highlights from #BeExpoPhilly 2018 and tag us on social media with your pictures and videos!

Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!

