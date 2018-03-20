Be Expo 2018 – What It Means To Be Unapologetic In Hip-Hop

We asked some of our panel members from our Hip-Hop 45 discussion at Be Expo Philly what it means to them to be ‘UNAPOLOGETIC’ in hip-hop!

Hip-Hop 45 discussed the impact of hip-hop on culture over the past 45 years with a panel ranging from entertainers, radio-executives, industry leaders, and more during Be Expo.

In the video above, we talked to Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, Chris ‘Play Martin’, and Grandmaster Caz about what being unapologetic in hip-hop means TO THEM!

