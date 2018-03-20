Russell Simmons Maintains His Innocence: “I Would Never Hurt Anybody” [VIDEO]

Russell Simmons is not wavering from his original response about his alleged sexual wrongdoings. He is still denying any wrongdoing.

The music mogul was spotted leaving an eatery in Hollywood where TMZ got him to comment his legal woes. “I don’t have a stitch of violence in me,” he reasoned. “I would never hurt anybody. I have never had any violence in me, but this is a difficult time for everyone.” He went on to board his SUV with an unnamed female companion.

In 2017 Simmons’ was called out by 12 different women for misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. The most damming accusation was from Jenny Lumet. The screenwriter penned her story for The Hollywood Reporter claiming he took advantage of her during a date in 1991.

Rush responded to her guest column with a formal statement. “I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described. While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real. While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades, and I sincerely apologize.”

Since the allegations several people have vouched for Russell’s character including Foxy Brown, Lyor Cohen and former wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

