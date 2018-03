Weather Related School Closings In The DMV [March 21, 2018]

Washington D.C.

Capital City Public Charter School Closed Wednesday

DC Public Schools Closed Wednesday

Democracy Prep Congress Heights Public Charter School Closed Wednesday

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School Closed Wednesday

Inspired Teaching Public Charter School Closed Wednesday

KIPP DC Closed Wednesday

Paul Public Charter School Closed Wednesday

Rocketship Rise Academy Closed Wednesday

All Rocketship campuses are closed tomorrow 3/21

Washington Union Public Charter School Closed Wednesday

No Before and After Care

Aidan Montessori School Closed Wednesday

Archbishop Carroll High School Closed Wednesday

Capitol Hill Day School Closed Wednesday

Edmund Burke School Closed Wednesday

School and ALL activities

Field School Washington DC Closed Wednesday

Georgetown Day School Closed Wednesday

Lowell School Closed Wednesday

All activities before and after school also canceled.

Maret School Closed Wednesday

Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital Closed Wednesday

National Presbyterian School Closed Wednesday

Parkmont School Closed Wednesday

Rosemount Center Closed Wednesday

Sheridan School Closed Wednesday

St. Patricks Episcopal Day School Closed Wednesday

The Lab School of Washington Closed Wednesday

The River School Closed Wednesday

Waterfront Academy Closed Wednesday

Due to the snow emergency we will be closed Wednesday, 3/21

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: