Cynthia Bailey Discusses Confidence, Beauty, and Being Unapologetic With Us At Be Expo!

Cynthia Bailey joined us at Be Expo 2018 and sat on the Hello Beautiful panel – a reflection of beauty in your 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, and beyond!

After the workshop wrapped up, she joined us to discuss the four pillars of BE EXPO – CONFIDENCE, BEAUTY, INSPIRED, and UNAPOLOGETIC.

We thank her and everyone else who joined us on March 17 at the PA Convention Center!