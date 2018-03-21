Desiigner Won’t Have To Go To Court For Flashing A Motorist

If you were wondering where 2016 Hip-Hop standout Desiigner has been hiding out lately, it’s been in court.

TMZ is reporting that not too long the Brooklyn rapper was involved in a road rage incident in New York City when he allegedly exposed his penis to the other motorist involved in the situation, but the NYPD are saying they couldn’t gather enough penis pics to charge Desiigner with anything.

https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/957269460670435328

Fortunately for Desiigner, he got let off the hook thanks to the original video not showing any actual man meat and the camera footage from the surrounding buildings not being close enough to get a clear shot of Desiigner’s member. In other words, Desiigner isn’t Safaree Samuels.

It’s gotta be a bittersweet victory for the “Panda” rapper.

