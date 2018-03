Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

After taking some much needed time off The Fam In The Morning is back on the air! First on the agenda was to speak on the incident that sent shockwaves throughout the DMV. QuickSilva, Danni Starr & DJ 5’9 discuss the incident, apologizes and start the process of moving on.

RELATED: Cathy Hughes Responds To The Events That Took Place This Week On The Fam In the Morning

