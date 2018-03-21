Oh No! Grandmother Accidentally Shoots 3 Year Old

Earlier Wednesday morning, a Grandmother in Warren, MI shot her 3-year-old granddaughter with an AK-47 when trying to unload the weapon.The accidentally went off and went through the floor to the main floor where it slightly grazed the 3-year-old and continued to the basement where it missed the 18-year-old.

The baby is currently recovering and is reported to be fine. The grandmother, on the other hand, is shook up as she processes what could have happened. Reports say that the gun was registered under someone else’s name. She may receive a charge for accidentally shooting the baby but the owner of the gun most likely will face harder charges.